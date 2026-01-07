25 Investigates: Cost nears $700K, questions linger over year after death of State Police recruit

As Massachusetts State Police celebrated the graduation of its 92nd Recruit Training Troop on Wednesday, questions remain about an independent investigation still underway into the death of a recruit who never made it to his graduation day.

Boston 25 anchor and investigative reporter Kerry Kavanaugh attended the ceremony and pressed state leaders on the status of the investigation into the 2024 death of police academy recruit Enrique Delgado Garcia. 25 Investigates has learned the cost of that probe is approaching $700,000.

State police officials swore in 115 recruits during Wednesday’s ceremony. Delgado Garcia was just weeks shy of his academy graduation when he died in September 2024.

As 25 Investigates has reported for more than a year, Delgado Garcia died after a boxing training exercise at the State Police Academy. He was 25 years old.

“A young man just 25 years old…they shattered his dream,” his stepfather, Jose Ramon Perez-Garcia, told Kavanaugh in Spanish during an interview in May.

Perez-Garcia said his son had long-term goals beyond law enforcement. He was at the academy with a dream of becoming an attorney. He always wanted to work to help others.

Sources familiar with the investigation told 25 Investigates he suffered broken bones, damaged or missing teeth, and a spinal injury.

Within days of his death, the state launched an independent investigation into what went wrong. Work began in mid-September 2024. The investigation is now approaching its 16th month, and Delgado Garcia’s family still has no answers.

At Wednesday’s graduation, Kavanaugh asked Gov. Maura Healey about the length and cost of the probe.

“Do you have any concerns about the length of the investigation into the death of the recruit Enrique Delgado. It’s approaching 16 months and is in excess of $670 thousand dollars,” Kavanaugh asked.

“You’ll have to ask the folks in charge of that investigation,” Healey responded.

Kavanaugh followed up, asking, “Well as the governor are you concerned with the amount of time that’s it taking?”

“I just want it done right. I mean I want justice for the family, and all involved and answers that’s you know what I said from the outset. But I leave it to those who are in charge of the investigation to provide an update,” Healey said.

For months, 25 Investigates has tracked both the status and the cost of the investigation.

In December, the station submitted another public records request seeking the latest billing from the law firm Todd & Weld and lead investigator David Meier.

Records show the total price tag for the investigation exceeded $1 million. After $344,050 in discounts from Meier, the state has paid out more than $667,227.78 for work performed through September.

Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office hired the independent investigator. Campbell appeared at Wednesday’s ceremony but did not take questions.

In a written statement to 25 Investigates, Campbell said, “We continue to remember and honor Trooper Delgado-Garcia not only as a brave and dedicated law enforcement officer, but as a beloved family member and friend. I recognize the frustration and pain that can come with a lengthy and thorough investigation, and I remain committed to supporting David Meier’s independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Trooper Delgado-Garcia’s death.”

Kavanaugh spoke again Wednesday with Delgado Garcia’s stepfather. He said his son’s birthday was Jan. 2. He would have turned 27 years old.

