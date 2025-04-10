25 Investigates: 6th staffer identified with benign brain tumor at Newton-Wellesley Hospital

NEWTON, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a sixth staff member has been identified with a benign, non-cancerous brain tumor at Newton-Wellesley Hospital.

25 Investigates first reported last week that Newton-Wellesley Hospital and the Massachusetts Nurses Association were investigating after multiple nurses came forward with brain tumor diagnoses.

As of April 1, 2025, 11 staff members with ties to the labor and delivery unit had spoken with investigators. Five had benign tumors, while six others reported “other health concerns.”

The hospital this week revealed an additional case of a benign brain tumor in someone who had “worked for varying durations” on the same floor as the other affected nurses.

The hospital said it conducted extensive environmental testing in the fifth-floor unit, is following CDC guidelines, and that it was determined there are no environmental risks to staff or patients.

“To date, through their employee interview process, the Mass General Brigham Department of Occupational Health and Safety has identified six staff members who have worked for varying durations on the fifth floor and report developing benign brain tumors,” a hospital spokesperson said in a statement shared with Boston 25 News.

However, the MNA felt the hospital’s investigation was inadequate, so they conducted a survey on their own.

The MNA told 25 Investigates that as of April 2, more than 300 past and present Newton-Wellesley nurses and staff have responded. MNA is now working to contact those who requested a direct follow-up and obtain their medical records if they consent to sharing them.

The MNA told nurses in a statement last week, “The hospital cannot make this issue go away by attempting to provide a pre-determined conclusion.”

