EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is working to place four small dogs that were among about two-dozen animals surrendered earlier this month from “an overwhelmed owner,” officials said.

Second Chance Animal Services is providing urgent medical care and support to the small dogs, Sheryl Blancato, CEO of Second Chance Animal Services, said in a statement.

“This situation highlights the importance of accessible veterinary care and responsible pet ownership,” Blancato said earlier this month. “The owner, overwhelmed by the number of dogs in his care, surrendered these pets so they could get the care they needed and new homes. Our team responded quickly, and we’re committed to giving these dogs the second chance they deserve.”

While 23 of the dogs surrendered in early October have found new homes, four remain from the same case of neglect that were initially thought to have placements, including one with significant medical needs, shelter officials said.

23 small dogs surrendered to Massachusetts animal shelter adopted, four more dogs need homes Among the new arrivals to the shelter is 8-year-old Esmeralda, a timid dachshund mix. Esmerelda underwent a hernia repair during her spay surgery. She will face heartworm treatment and a dental procedure before she can be adopted. (Second Chance Animal Services)

Among the new arrivals is 8-year-old Esmeralda, a timid dachshund mix.

“She came to Second Chance under-socialized and fearful, but her gentle nature is starting to emerge,” Blancato said.

Esmeralda required surgery to repair a large hernia during her spay, and pre-surgical bloodwork revealed she is heartworm positive, Blancato said.

Her treatment for heartworm, which can take 9–12 months, will be followed by a dental procedure. Her care alone is expected to total nearly $2,500, Blancato said.

The rescued dogs, a mix of Maltese, Poodle, Yorkie, and Shih Tzu breeds, were brought in under urgent circumstances.

Thanks to the generous support of the community, shelter officials said they quickly received the medical attention they needed.

All but one dog have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and treated for other medical issues, shelter officials said. Seven of these dogs are in foster-to-adopt arrangements as they complete ongoing veterinary care.

23 small dogs surrendered to Massachusetts animal shelter adopted, four more dogs need homes Drizella and Esmerelda are among the remaining dogs who need homes. (Second Chance Animal Services)

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from our community,” Lindsay Doray, Chief Development Officer of Second Chance, said in a statement. “Because of your generosity, the original group of dogs are settling into new homes. Your donations made this possible, and we truly can’t thank you enough.”

While celebrating the progress made, Doray said that the need for help continues.

“The total cost to care for these dogs exceeded $15,000. This case reminds us just how critical ongoing support is to our mission,” Doray said. “Donations ensure we can continue providing life-saving medical care, shelter, and hope for pets in crisis, like Esmeralda and like Moana, who is awaiting specialized surgery for cherry eye.”

Second Chance Animal Services Welcomes 23 Small Dogs from Overwhelmed Owner, Needs Community Support for Care (Second Chance Animal Services)

Second Chance is welcoming donations from the community to help cover the costs of medical care and ensure that each dog is placed in a loving home.

Anyone interested in donating to Second Chance Animal Services to help the homeless dogs or inquire about adoption can visit the organization’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group