23 small dogs surrendered to Massachusetts animal shelter, officials seek help from community

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts animal shelter is looking to the community for support after 23 small dogs were surrendered to the shelter from “an overwhelmed owner,” officials said.

Second Chance Animal Services is providing urgent medical care and support to the small dogs, Sheryl Blancato, CEO of Second Chance Animal Services, said in a statement on Thursday.

The estimated cost to care for the dogs is approximately $15,000, which includes spay/neuter surgeries, eye surgery, medical exams, and any additional treatments the dogs may need, Blancato said.

“This situation highlights the importance of accessible veterinary care and responsible pet ownership,” Blancato said. “The owner, overwhelmed by the number of dogs in his care, surrendered these pets so they could get the care they needed and new homes. Our team responded quickly, and we’re committed to giving these dogs the second chance they deserve.”

The small dogs, all under four years of age and weighing 10 pounds or less, are a mix of Maltese, Poodle, Yorkie, and Shih Tzu breeds, Blancato said.

Second Chance Animal Services Welcomes 23 Small Dogs from Overwhelmed Owner, Needs Community Support for Care (Second Chance Animal Services)

There are 14 male dogs and nine females. The dogs are currently receiving the care they need, including spay/neuter surgeries, treatment for fleas, vaccines, testing and other medical needs, Blancato said. One dog in the group may require eye surgery.

The shelter has already secured loving foster homes for those that may need any additional care or treatments, Blancato said.

The dogs are expected to be available for adoption in about a week after their medical care is completed, after they have time to recover from surgery, Blancato said.

Second Chance worked closely with the local Animal Control Officer who assisted the owner in managing the safe transfer of the dogs, she said.

Blancato said the partnership is a key example of how Second Chance collaborates with local authorities to make sure pets get help when they need it most.

“At Second Chance, we are always ready to support our community’s ACOs. We work together to provide resources and expertise so no pet falls through the cracks,” Blancato added.

Second Chance is welcoming donations from the community to help cover the costs of medical care and ensure that each dog is placed in a loving home.

Anyone interested in donating to Second Chance Animal Services to help the homeless dogs or inquire about adoption can visit the organization’s website.

