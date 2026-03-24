Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Westminster

Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Worcester County on Monday.

A civilian has been hospitalized with serious injuries after the officer-involved shooting on Ashburnham Road in Westminster, according to state police.

A large number of local and state police cruisers were parked outside a house on the roadway right next to Crocker Pond.

It was not immediately clear when or why police initially responded to Ashburnham Road.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office for more info.

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