Investigation underway after police shoot person at home in central Mass. town

WESTMINSTER, Mass. — An investigation is continuing on Tuesday after a person was seriously injured Monday afternoon in an officer-involved shooting at a home in a town in central Massachusetts.

The incident occurred at a home on South Ashburnham Road near Crocker Pond in Westminster, according to the Massachusetts State Police

The injured individual was transported to a hospital with serious injuries following the confrontation. No additional details have been released about that person’s condition.

Officers shut down a section of Ashburnham Road as investigators worked at the home.

State police detectives assigned to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office also responded to the scene, though the Worcester DA has not provided further information.

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This same address was the site of a major police operation in May of last year, when Westminster Police and several other agencies executed a search warrant related to an investigation into the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

A 21‑year‑old man was arrested at that time and charged with possession of child pornography.

Authorities have not said why officers responded to the home on Monday or what led up to the shooting.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more about what prompted the police presence, the circumstances surrounding the gunfire, and the condition of the person who was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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