22 Mega Millions tickets sold in Mass. win smaller prizes as jackpot surges to $900M

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
Mega Millions (MARGARET JOHNSON/MargJohnsonVA - stock.adobe.com)
BOSTON — More than 20 Mega Millions tickets sold in Massachusetts won smaller prizes in Friday night’s drawing.

The numbers chosen on Nov. 7 were 16, 21, 23, 48, 70, and gold Mega Ball 5.

No jackpot winners were selected on Friday, sending the game’s ultimate prize for Tuesday’s drawing to an estimated $900 million.

Twenty-two tickets sold locally did, however, win smaller prizes:

  • $2,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Winthrop
  • $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Auburndale Mart in Auburn
  • $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Norwood Mobil in Norwood
  • $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Super Petroleum in Beverly
  • $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Tri Town Convenience & Liquor in East Bridgewater
  • $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Lindy’s General Store in Pembroke
  • $1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Lucky 95 in Attleboro
  • $1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Richdale in Lynn
  • $1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Players Cafe in Hyde Park
  • $1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Winners Corner in North Andover
  • $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Medfield Commons in Medfield
  • $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Westside Convenience in Marlboro
  • $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Winners Corner in North Andover
  • $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Global Montello Group in Waltham
  • $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Oak Grove Variety in Malden
  • $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Shaws in Cohasset
  • $800 prize won on a ticket sold at Players Cafe in Hyde Park
  • $800 prize won on a ticket sold at G & J Liquors in Auburn
  • $800 prize won on a ticket sold at Quick Food in Westfield
  • $800 prize won on a ticket sold at A L Prime Energy in North Andover
  • $800 prize won on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Needham
  • $800 prize won on a ticket sold at Jay’s Corner Convenience in Easton

The jackpot was last won in Virginia on June 27.

Mega Millions drawings occur every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They are $5 each.

