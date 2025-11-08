22 Mega Millions tickets sold in Mass. win smaller prizes as jackpot surges to $900M

BOSTON — More than 20 Mega Millions tickets sold in Massachusetts won smaller prizes in Friday night’s drawing.
The numbers chosen on Nov. 7 were 16, 21, 23, 48, 70, and gold Mega Ball 5.
No jackpot winners were selected on Friday, sending the game’s ultimate prize for Tuesday’s drawing to an estimated $900 million.
Twenty-two tickets sold locally did, however, win smaller prizes:
- $2,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Winthrop
- $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Auburndale Mart in Auburn
- $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Norwood Mobil in Norwood
- $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Super Petroleum in Beverly
- $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Tri Town Convenience & Liquor in East Bridgewater
- $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Lindy’s General Store in Pembroke
- $1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Lucky 95 in Attleboro
- $1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Richdale in Lynn
- $1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Players Cafe in Hyde Park
- $1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Winners Corner in North Andover
- $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Medfield Commons in Medfield
- $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Westside Convenience in Marlboro
- $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Winners Corner in North Andover
- $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Global Montello Group in Waltham
- $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Oak Grove Variety in Malden
- $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Shaws in Cohasset
- $800 prize won on a ticket sold at Players Cafe in Hyde Park
- $800 prize won on a ticket sold at G & J Liquors in Auburn
- $800 prize won on a ticket sold at Quick Food in Westfield
- $800 prize won on a ticket sold at A L Prime Energy in North Andover
- $800 prize won on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Needham
- $800 prize won on a ticket sold at Jay’s Corner Convenience in Easton
The jackpot was last won in Virginia on June 27.
Mega Millions drawings occur every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.
Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They are $5 each.
