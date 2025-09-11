206 Mass. residents, natives were killed in the 9/11 terror attacks. Read their names

BOSTON — There were 206 Massachusetts residents and natives killed 24 years ago on this day.

On Sept. 11, 2001, our country changed, and thousands lost their wife, husband, sister, brother, mother, father, or friend.

The 9/11 terrorist attacks killed 2,996 people and injured more than 6,000 others. Of the 2,996, 206 of them either lived in Massachusetts or were from Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts 9/11 Fund will host the state’s annual commemoration at the State House on Wednesday. The names of each victim with local ties will be read at an 8:30 a.m. ceremony.

In honor of the 24th anniversary, here are their names:

Jamie Lynn Fallon

Alexander M. Filipov

John R. Fisher

Richard Fitzsimons

Carol Flyzik

Alan Friedlander

Paul J. Friedman

Karleton Douglas Beye Fyfe

Thomas Edward Galvin

Douglas Gardner

Peter A. Gay

Linda Mae George

Edmund Glazer

Lynn Catherine Goodchild

Peter M. Goodrich

Lisa Fenn Gordenstein

Douglas A. Gowell

Andrew Curry Green

Donald Freeman Greene

Francis Grogan

Philip Guza

Paige Farley Hackel

Maile Hale

Carl Hammond

Christine Lee Hanson

Peter Burton Hanson

Sue Kim Hanson

Gerald Hardacre

Melissa Harrington-Hughes

Eric Hartono

John C. Hartz

Peter P. Hashem

James E. Hayden

Robert J. Hayes

Roberta Bernstein Heber

Edward R. Hennessy

Norberto Hernandez

Todd R. Hill

Cora Hidalgo Holland

Herbert Wilson Homer

John Nicholas Humber

William Christopher Hunt

Waleed Joseph Iskandar

Erik Hans Isbrandtsen

Aaron J. Jacobs

Ariel L. Jacobs

Jason K. Jacobs

Robert A. Jalbert

Gricelda E. Garo James

Amy Nicole Jarret

John Jenkins

Joseph Jenkins

Charles E. Jones

Jennifer Lynn Kane

Robin L. Kaplan

Robert A. Kaulfers

Richard Keane

Barbara A. Keating

Ralph F. Kershaw

Brian Kevin Kinney

David P. Kovalcin

Kathryn L. LaBorie

Judy C. Larocque

Natalie “Janis” Lasden

Robert G. LeBlanc

Dong Lee

Joseph A. Lenihan

Jeffrey LeVeen

Daniel Lewin

Sara Low

Sean P. Lynch

