206 Mass. residents, natives were killed in the 9/11 terror attacks. Read their names

BOSTON — There were 206 Massachusetts residents and natives killed 24 years ago on this day.
On Sept. 11, 2001, our country changed, and thousands lost their wife, husband, sister, brother, mother, father, or friend.
The 9/11 terrorist attacks killed 2,996 people and injured more than 6,000 others. Of the 2,996, 206 of them either lived in Massachusetts or were from Massachusetts.
The Massachusetts 9/11 Fund will host the state’s annual commemoration at the State House on Wednesday. The names of each victim with local ties will be read at an 8:30 a.m. ceremony.
In honor of the 24th anniversary, here are their names:
Jamie Lynn Fallon
Alexander M. Filipov
John R. Fisher
Richard Fitzsimons
Carol Flyzik
Alan Friedlander
Paul J. Friedman
Karleton Douglas Beye Fyfe
Thomas Edward Galvin
Douglas Gardner
Peter A. Gay
Linda Mae George
Edmund Glazer
Lynn Catherine Goodchild
Peter M. Goodrich
Lisa Fenn Gordenstein
Douglas A. Gowell
Andrew Curry Green
Donald Freeman Greene
Francis Grogan
Philip Guza
Paige Farley Hackel
Maile Hale
Carl Hammond
Christine Lee Hanson
Peter Burton Hanson
Sue Kim Hanson
Gerald Hardacre
Melissa Harrington-Hughes
Eric Hartono
John C. Hartz
Peter P. Hashem
James E. Hayden
Robert J. Hayes
Roberta Bernstein Heber
Edward R. Hennessy
Norberto Hernandez
Todd R. Hill
Cora Hidalgo Holland
Herbert Wilson Homer
John Nicholas Humber
William Christopher Hunt
Waleed Joseph Iskandar
Erik Hans Isbrandtsen
Aaron J. Jacobs
Ariel L. Jacobs
Jason K. Jacobs
Robert A. Jalbert
Gricelda E. Garo James
Amy Nicole Jarret
John Jenkins
Joseph Jenkins
Charles E. Jones
Jennifer Lynn Kane
Robin L. Kaplan
Robert A. Kaulfers
Richard Keane
Barbara A. Keating
Ralph F. Kershaw
Brian Kevin Kinney
David P. Kovalcin
Kathryn L. LaBorie
Judy C. Larocque
Natalie “Janis” Lasden
Robert G. LeBlanc
Dong Lee
Joseph A. Lenihan
Jeffrey LeVeen
Daniel Lewin
Sara Low
Sean P. Lynch
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group