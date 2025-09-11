Remembering 9/11: Events planned in Boston to mark 24th anniversary of terror attacks

BOSTON — Today marks the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, with remembrance ceremonies taking place across the United States, including in Boston.

The attacks killed 2,996 people and injured more than 6,000 others on Sept. 11, 2001. Of the 2,996, 206 of them either lived in Massachusetts or were from Massachusetts.

Moment of silence and reading of names

The Massachusetts 9/11 Fund will host the state’s annual commemoration at the State House on Wednesday. The names of each victim with local ties will be read at an 8:30 a.m. ceremony.

Gov. Healey will preside over the event, which also features a presentation of the American flag and the reciting of a poem titled “We Remember Them” by Diane Hunt.

Amy Sweeney Award Ceremony

At 9:30 a.m., attendees will move inside for the 9/11 commemoration, which includes the presentation of the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award.

For more than two decades, civilians from throughout Massachusetts have been recognized with the Madeline “Amy” Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery for saving or defending the lives of others.

Amy, an Acton resident, was an American Airlines flight attendant for 14 years. On September 11, 2001, she was killed aboard American Airlines Flight 11, the first aircraft hijacked by terrorists and flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Anna Sweeney, daughter of Madeline Sweeney, will speak on behalf of the family. Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is the honorary speaker for the ceremony.

Wreath-laying ceremony

Later at 1 p.m., a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the 9/11 Garden of Remembrance in the Boston Public Garden.

Mayor Michelle Wu will preside over the ceremony.

Procession to the State House

At 4:45 p.m., a procession from Boston Common will include firefighters, pipes and drum bands, and honor guards. They will march up Beacon Street onto Bowdoin Street before arriving at the fire memorial statue located in Ashburton Park of the State House to officially start the ceremony.

These ceremonies serve as a poignant reminder of the lives lost and the enduring impact of the attacks on communities across the nation.

