2026 Mass. midterm election results: Live vote count in governor’s race

DEDHAM, Mass. — Results are being tallied in the Massachusetts gubernatorial race after voters flocked to the polls Tuesday to voice their choice in the 2026 midterm election.

Gov. Maura Healey cast her ballot at Hardy Elementary School in Arlington. She is seeking a second term in the Corner Office on Beacon Hill.

GOP challenger Mike Minogue is looking to unseat the incumbent Healey.

Independent Andrea James also appeared on the ballot.

Track our live vote count in the race for governor:

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