2026 FIFA World Cup today: Team USA looks to make history against Turkey

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Day 15 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings a big night for Team USA.

The U.S. Men’s National Team has already secured first place in Group D and a spot in the knockout rounds, but the Americans still have a chance to make history.

A win tonight would give the U.S. a perfect record in group play and mark the first time the men’s team has won all three of its group stage matches at a World Cup.

The U.S. takes on Turkey tonight in Inglewood, California.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m., and fans can watch the match right here on Boston 25.

Because the result will not affect the United States’ position in the tournament, many expect head coach Mauricio Pochettino to rest some of his regular starters.

One of the biggest storylines is the potential return of Christian Pulisic. The U.S. captain missed the team’s win over Australia because of a calf injury. Despite questions about the lineup, the Americans enter the match as favorites.

Turkey has lost its first two matches of the tournament and has already been eliminated from contention for the Round of 32.

Meanwhile, the United States is still waiting to learn its first knockout-round opponent.

Right now, Bosnia and Herzegovina appears to be the most likely matchup after finishing third in Group B behind Switzerland and Canada. The Americans are scheduled to play their Round of 32 match next Wednesday, July 1, in Santa Clara.

Brazil clinched first place in Group C with a dominant 3-0 victory over Scotland.

Brazil opened the scoring just seven minutes into the match and added a second goal before halftime on the way to the shutout win. Scotland’s hopes of advancing now depend on results elsewhere as it battles for one of the tournament’s third-place berths.

Coverage continues throughout the day on Boston 25.

FIFA World Cup Live begins at 3 p.m., followed by Ecuador versus Germany at 4 p.m., Japan versus Sweden at 7 p.m., and the United States versus Turkey at 10 p.m.

The next match at Boston Stadium in Foxborough is on Friday, when powerhouses Norway and France square off with Group I on the line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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