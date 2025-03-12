2025 South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Everything you need to know

BOSTON — BOSTON — Get out your green clothing, four-leaf clover and claddagh ring! The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston is Sunday.

The parade will kick off at Broadway Station at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday and end in Andrew Square.

Boston has just been ranked the best city for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in 2025, according to a new WalletHub report. Up to 1 million people are expected to attend this year’s festivities.

For decades, the historic parade has drawn tens of thousands of people to South Boston to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and Irish heritage, as well as military service and the commemoration of Evacuation Day at Dorchester Heights, known for the evacuation of British troops from Boston on March 17, 1776, according to the parade’s website.

“Each year, the parade occurs on the Sunday closest to March 17th, with a commitment to keeping alive the tradition of honoring heritage and service,” the website states.

Bostonians were the first to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in North America, the website states. On March 17, 1737, Boston’s Irish community joined together to celebrate their homeland and to honor the memory of the Patron Saint of Ireland.

Boston’s early St. Patrick’s Day Parades happened downtown. In 1901, the parade moved to South Boston, a neighborhood with a robust Irish community.

‘Vibes are just immaculate’: Good times flow at South Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Since 1948, the parade has been organized by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, a nonprofit group of individuals elected from various South Boston veterans groups.

Below is information from the parade’s website on directions to the parade, the parade route, and the best places to watch the parade:

DIRECTIONS

If you’re traveling to South Boston for the parade, public transportation is your best bet. The parade begins at Broadway Station and ends at Andrew Station, both of which are on the Red Line. On the day of the parade, the MBTA typically runs rush hour service for the Red Line, with trains at least every 5 minutes, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The MBTA advises attendees that trains may bypass Broadway and/or Andrew Station if crowds there grow too large. Attendees are also advised to double-check the parade route prior to the parade to ensure the route hasn’t changed due to uncooperative weather conditions.

Buses will also cease stopping at Broadway or Andrew Stations at 9:45 a.m., in anticipation of the crowds. Routes 9, 10, 11, 16, and 47 will be detoured around the parade area.

A free shuttle will run between the Summer Street side of South Station and East 1st Street in South Boston.

Weekend commuter rail passes are also available for passengers who plan to use those trains. Please visit MBTA.com for additional details.

Driving to the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day / Evacuation Day Parade is not recommended, as parking will be limited due to the influx of people coming to South Boston for the event, in addition to street closures.

PARADE ROUTE

The parade will start at Broadway Station, go up West Broadway, continue onto East Broadway, take a right on P Street, then right onto East 4th Street. The parade will then turn left on K Street, and then right onto East 5th Street, where it will continue and turn left onto G Street. The parade will stay to the left of South Boston High School onto Thomas Park, and then take a left onto Telegraph Street. The parade will go down Telegraph Street, turn left onto Dorchester Street and follow that road and then end at Andrew Square.

2025 South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade route (https://southbostonparade.org/)

BEST PLACES TO WATCH THE PARADE

It depends on what type of experience you are looking for. If you are looking to take in the parade from one of the many restaurants along the route, or are looking to take in the parade with the masses, Broadway, especially between Broadway Station and L Street, is a great place to be.

If you are looking to avoid the crowds, great options include taking in the parade from Medal of Honor Park or Thomas Park, as well as a street on the route other than Broadway.

INFORMATION FOR MBTA RIDERS

The MBTA is implementing several measures to accommodate the increased ridership for the event, MBTA officials said in a statement.

MBTA officials are stressing the importance of celebrating responsibly on public transit. Officials said vandalism and disorderly conduct can create safety hazards, delays, and additional cleaning costs—which can divert valuable resources away from essential maintenance services and improvements that benefit all riders.

During the parade, the MBTA Transit Police Department, “will significantly increase uniformed officer presence throughout the system to deter crime and to respond swiftly to any incidents,” officials said.

“The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority,” Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt said in a statement.

“We encourage everyone to celebrate the holiday responsibly and remain vigilant—if you see something, say something,” she said. “We want everyone to enjoy the Saint Patrick’s Day festivities while being mindful of fellow travelers and lending a helping hand to those needing directions or assistance.”

Boston Hosts Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade BOSTON, MA - MARCH 20: Paradegoers watch as the annual South Boston St. Patrick's Parade passes on March 20, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. According to parade organizers, the South Boston St. Patrick's Parade is listed as the second longest parade in the country. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images) (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The MBTA urges riders to celebrate responsibly, leave their vehicles at home, take public transportation to festivities, and follow these safety tips:

Alcohol consumption and/or unruly behavior will not be tolerated on the MBTA.

Secure personal belongings, especially in crowded areas. If wearing a backpack, remove it and hold it at your side or set it between your feet. Leave large items like coolers at home.

Let riders off the trains before you board.

Travel on the T without bikes. Bikes (including folding bikes) are not allowed on the MBTA at any time on the day of the parade.

Report any suspicious activity or individuals in distress to the nearest police officer, call the Transit Police at 617-222-1212, or dial 911.

Download the MBTA See Say App to quickly and discreetly report suspicious activity to Transit Police. Using this app, riders can send Transit Police pictures, text messages, and locations of suspicious activity.

Follow the instructions of MBTA Transit Police officers and staff who are there to ensure everyone’s safety.

Take care of yourself and others. Seek medical attention when necessary.

The MBTA is making changes including:

Shuttle Bus: The MBTA will provide free shuttle bus service from South Station to South Boston between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the day of the parade.

Red Line: The Red Line will operate rush hour service from 10 AM to 6 PM. Trains may bypass Broadway during certain times due to heavy crowds.

Bus Detours: Routes 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 47 will be detoured around the parade area. Buses will not stop at Broadway beginning at 9:45 AM or Andrew beginning at 10:15 AM.

Commuter Rail: Commuter Rail trains will run with additional cars to accommodate parade attendees. Additional customer service and management staff will be available at South Station to answer any questions and assist customers.

$10 Weekend Passes are valid for unlimited travel on all Commuter Rail lines in all zones on Saturday and Sunday. Riders are encouraged to buy them in advance with the mTicket app.

For more information and a full guide to the MBTA on parade day, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group