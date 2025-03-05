MBTA gearing up for Boston’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

BOSTON — St. Patrick’s Day is less than two weeks away and the MBTA is gearing up for Boston’s annual parade.

Nearly 1 million people are expected to attend the South Boston parade, which will take place on Sunday, March 16th.

“The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We encourage everyone to celebrate the holiday responsibly and remain vigilant—if you see something, say something. We want everyone to enjoy the Saint Patrick’s Day festivities while being mindful of fellow travelers and lending a helping hand to those needing directions or assistance,” she added.

The MBTA is implementing several measures to accommodate the increased ridership.

“The MBTA takes great pride as we continue to improve daily service and increase service options every year so everyone can enjoy St. Patrick’s Day and all the festivities,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “Public transit services are essential, allowing everyone alternative ways to safely travel and celebrate. I thank our dedicated employees who ensure that our riders get to their destinations every day. Leave the driving to us and use caution when traversing the system as we all celebrate St. Patrick’s Day together.”

The MBTA is making changes including:

Shuttle Bus: The MBTA will provide free shuttle bus service from South Station to South Boston between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the day of the parade.

Red Line: The Red Line will operate rush hour service from 10 AM to 6 PM. Trains may bypass Broadway during certain times due to heavy crowds.

Bus Detours: Routes 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, and 47 will be detoured around the parade area. Buses will not stop at Broadway beginning at 9:45 AM or Andrew beginning at 10:15 AM.

Commuter Rail: Commuter Rail trains will run with additional cars to accommodate parade attendees. Additional customer service and management staff will be available at South Station to answer any questions and assist customers.

$10 Weekend Passes are valid for unlimited travel on all Commuter Rail lines in all zones on Saturday and Sunday. Riders are encouraged to buy them in advance with the mTicket app.

The MBTA Transit Police Department will also significantly increase uniformed officer presence throughout the system to deter crime and to respond swiftly to any incidents.

The MBTA urges riders to celebrate responsibly, leave their vehicles at home, take public transportation to festivities, and follow these safety tips:

Alcohol consumption and/or unruly behavior will not be tolerated on the MBTA.

Secure personal belongings, especially in crowded areas. If wearing a backpack, remove it and hold it at your side or set it between your feet. Leave large items like coolers at home.

Let riders off the trains before you board.

Travel on the T without bikes. Bikes (including folding bikes) are not allowed on the MBTA at any time, the day of the parade.

Report any suspicious activity or individuals in distress to the nearest police officer, call the Transit Police at 617-222-1212, or dial 911.

Download the MBTA See Say App to quickly and discreetly report suspicious activity to Transit Police. Using this app, riders can send Transit Police pictures, text messages, and locations of suspicious activity.

Follow the instructions of MBTA Transit Police officers and staff who are there to ensure everyone’s safety.

Take care of yourself and others. Seek medical attention when necessary.

For more information and a full guide to the MBTA on parade day, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

