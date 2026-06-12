Boston FIFA Fan Fest opens in Boston, everything you need to know

BOSTON — Boston’s FIFA Fan Festival officially opens at 2 p.m. today at City Hall Plaza, transforming the heart of downtown into a vibrant football hub where fans can experience the excitement of the World Cup without leaving the city.

A giant screen has been installed for live match broadcasts, while stages throughout the plaza will feature live music and entertainment.

Visitors can also enjoy football-themed activities and a curated food and beverage lineup showcasing local Boston flavors.

Today’s Match Schedule

Fans attending Friday’s festival can watch:

3:00 p.m. — Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

9:00 p.m. — USA vs. Paraguay

Fan Fest will remain open until 11:30 p.m.

While admission is free, fans cannot simply show up at the gate.

Advance registration is required, and organizers say RSVPs have already sold out through Sunday.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu says the Fan Festival has reached capacity for both Friday and Saturday, and for Sunday this weekend.

The mayor is encouraging fans to register now for the festival’s remaining 14 dates before those tickets sell out.

Officials also note that registration does not guarantee entry if the event reaches capacity on a particular day.

Bag Policy

Security restrictions limit the types of bags allowed inside.

Permitted bags include:

Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″

Small clutch purses or wallets no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, even if they are not clear.

Getting There

Organizers strongly encourage visitors to avoid driving.

If you’re traveling locally, walking or biking is recommended.

Public transportation is expected to be the easiest way to reach City Hall Plaza:

Green Line → Government Center

→ Government Center Blue Line → Government Center

→ Government Center Orange Line → State or Haymarket (about a 5-minute walk)

→ State or Haymarket (about a 5-minute walk) Red Line → Downtown Crossing (about a 10-minute walk or transfer to the Green Line at Park Street)

→ Downtown Crossing (about a 10-minute walk or transfer to the Green Line at Park Street) MBTA Bus Routes 92 and 93 → Congress Street at North Street

Officials advise allowing extra travel time due to larger-than-normal crowds downtown.

For those using rideshare services or taxis, a designated drop-off and pick-up zone is available on Cambridge Street between Bowdoin Street and Somerset Street.

To register for other fan fests, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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