Boston ranked as the best city for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the U.S.

BOSTON — The countdown is on! With St. Patrick’s Day weekend just around the corner, the Guinness and green beer will soon be flowing.

Boston has just been ranked the best city for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in 2025, according to a new WalletHub report.

St. Patrick’s Day parades didn’t actually start in Ireland. Instead, they originated and gained popularity in North American colonies centuries ago. Today, more than 31.2 million people in the U.S. claim Irish ancestry—nearly six times the population of Ireland!

WalletHub compared 200 of the largest U.S. cities across 15 key metrics to determine the best places to wear green and save some green. Their date inlcudes everything from the number of Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day and even the weather forecast.

Here’s how Boston rated on Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Boston (1=Best, 100=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 1st

6th – % of Irish Population

– % of Irish Population 4th – Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita

– Irish Pubs & Restaurants per Capita 64th – Access to Bars

– Access to Bars 70th – Avg. Beer Price

– Avg. Beer Price 87th – Weather Forecast for St. Patrick’s Day

Boston is known for its huge St. Patrick’s Day parade, which brings in around a million visitors per year,” WalletHub said. “Boston’s parade tradition is also one of the oldest in the land, dating back to 1724, before we were even an independent country!”

Boston is the fifth-most Irish city in the U.S. in terms of ancestry, with over 13% of the city’s residents having a claim to Irish roots.

This year, Boston’s St Patrick‘s Day parade will take place on Sunday, March 16.

For the full report, visit the link here.

