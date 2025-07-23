2025 Patriots training camp: Everything fans need to know as practices begin in Foxboro

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wednesday marks the start of a brand new era of NFL football in New England, with a former Patriot and fan favorite now serving as the sideline boss in Foxboro.
Super Bowl champ Mike Vrabel will be calling the shots when the Patriots conduct their first training camp practice on the grass fields behind Gillette Stadium.
Veterans and rookies have reported to Foxboro, and it’s now time to hit the field to begin preparing for the 2025 season.
Wednesday’s practice begins at 10:15 a.m., but gates will open to fans at 9:15 a.m. There will also be a pet adoption with animal shelters on site.
The Patriots will also hold public practices this week on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Later this summer, New England will welcome the Washington Commanders to Foxboro for a joint practice on Aug. 6 ahead of their preseason opener on Aug. 8.
What to know if you’re heading to training camp:
Important reminders for fans
- All practices are free of charge
- Bags will be checked by security
- No coolers, video cameras, noisemakers allowed
- No pets permitted unless it’s a service animal
- Concessions available with cashless payment only
The entire training camp practice schedule
Wednesday, July 23
9:15 a.m. Gates Open
10:15 a.m. Practice Begins
Thursday, July 24
9:15 a.m. Gates Open
10:15 a.m. Practice Begins
Friday, July 25
9:15 a.m. Gates Open
10:00 a.m. Practice Begins
Saturday, July 26
9:15 a.m. Gates Open
10:15 a.m. Practice Begins
Sunday, July 27
No Public Practice
Monday, July 28
9:15 a.m. Gates Open
10:30 a.m. Practice Begins
Tuesday, July 29
9:15 a.m. Gates Open
10:15 a.m. Practice Begins
Wednesday, July 30
9:15 a.m. Gates Open
10:15 a.m. Practice Begins
Thursday, July 31
9:15 a.m. Gates Open
10:00 a.m. Practice Begins
Friday, August 1
No Public Practice
Saturday, August 2
No Public Practice
Sunday, August 3
No Public Practice
Monday, August 4
9:15 a.m. Gates Open
10:15 a.m. Practice Begins
Tuesday, August 5
9:15 a.m. Gates Open
10:00 a.m. Practice Begins
Wednesday, August 6
Joint practice with the Washington Commanders
9:15 a.m. Gates Open
10:15 a.m. Practice Begins
Thursday, August 7
No Public Practice
Friday, August 8
7:30 p.m. Patriots Preseason Opener | New England Patriots vs. Washington Commanders
Saturday, August 9
No Public Practice
Sunday, August 10
9:15 a.m. Gates Open
10:15 a.m. Practice Begins
Here are some key storylines as camp opens:
New head coach in Foxboro
Vrabel, a former three-time Super Bowl-winning linebacker with the Patriots, will be tasked with turning around a team that finished 4-13 in the 2024 season.
Vrabel’s most recent head coaching experience was with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-2023, where he compiled a 54-45 record, including 3 playoff appearances, an AFC Championship Game appearance, and an AP Coach of the Year award in the 2021-22 NFL season.
After Vrabel was hired in January, Boston 25’s Butch Stearns sat down with the Patriots Hall of Famer to discuss forging a new legacy in New England, his past coaching experience, and his vision for the new culture in Foxboro.
He is the 16th head coach in Patriots history.
Year 2 of Drake Maye
Promising second-year quarterback Drake Maye is gearing up to lead the Patriots in a full-time role after starting 12 games in 2024.
Maye flashed upside in those games, completing 66% of his passes for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The 22-year-old, who was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, also showed the ability to impact games with his legs, rushing for 421 yards and two touchdowns on 54 carries.
Maye now gets an opportunity to flourish under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who orchestrated many prolific scoring attacks alongside the great Tom Brady.
Maye is also now a married man. He got hitched to his longtime sweetheart in June.
Maye and Ann Michael Hudson met in middle school, continued their relationship at the University of North Carolina, and got engaged in January.
Key offseason additions
Will Campbell
The Patriots drafted Will Campbell out of Louisiana State University with the fourth overall pick in April’s draft.
There is high hope he can hold the left tackle position along the offensive line, protecting Maye’s back for years to come.
Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State) and rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams (Washington State) could also play major roles within the offense.
Stefon Diggs
Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs joined the Patriots in the offseason after suffering an ACL tear last October.
Vrabel says Diggs won’t have any limitations at the start of camp.
Diggs, now 31, has played for the Vikings, Bills, and Texans over 10 seasons. He had piled up five consecutive seasons with more than 100 receptions before the injury limited him to just eight games in 2024.
Diggs should give the Patriots a dynamic, downfield aerial threat in the passing game.
Other notable offseason additions
- Defensive tackle Milton Williams
- Cornerback Carlton Davis
- Linebackers Robert Spillane and Harold Landry
- Offensive tackle Morgan Moses
- Wide receiver Mack Hollins
- Center Garrett Bradbury
For more information on Patriots training camp, click here.
