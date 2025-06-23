Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye marries his middle school sweetheart

Patriots Quarterback, Drake Maye, married his middle school sweetheart on Saturday.

Maye, 22 tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson in front of all their friends and family.

“What a night,” Maye wrote on his Instagram. “Cheers forever. I love you!”

Maye and Hudson met in middle school, continued their relationship at the University of North Carolina, and got engaged in January.

Maye was drafted third overall by the Patriots in 2024.

The young QB was a bright spot in a depressing football season in New England. Maye completed 66.6% of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, and also added 421 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

The Patriots also posted photos of the wedding to their social media pages saying “Congratulations to the Mayes.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

