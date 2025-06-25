2023 Dorchester parade shooting suspect who allegedly removed GPS tracker arrested in Georgia

A man wanted in connection with a shooting at a Caribbean festival parade in Boston was arrested in Georgia on Thursday, police say.

Gerald Vick, 31, of Dorchester was arrested in Lithia Springs, an unincorporated community in Georgia on Thursday morning, according to Boston police.

Vick had been wanted by authorities since he allegedly removed his court-ordered electronic monitoring bracelet the night before his scheduled trial this past December.

Vick was charged in connection with a shooting at the J’ouvert Parade, during which eight individuals were shot. All the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Vick was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Vick was added to the Boston Police Department’s ‘Most Wanted’ list in December.

Vick was ordered held on $6,000, even though prosecutors asked for no bail. The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 News that Vick posted that bail and he ultimately removed his GPS bracelet around 1 a.m. Monday.

The victims were caught in the crossfire as Vick and others exchanged gunfire with rivals, according to police.

