Merrimack Valley Transit drivers go on strike, impacting service in 16 Mass. communities

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Merrimack Valley Transit riders could face major disruptions beginning Wednesday as the agency warns that fixed-route bus service may be suspended due to a strike by employees represented by Teamsters Local 170.

MeVa announced Wednesday morning that all fixed-route bus service could be halted if union members move forward with a work stoppage after rejecting the company’s latest contract proposal.

Officials said the agency’s miniMeVa on-demand paratransit service for seniors and people with disabilities operates under a separate contract, but the service is also expected to experience significant impacts.

The contract proposal was voted down by bargaining unit members on Monday. According to MeVa, the offer included a 25.4% wage increase over three years, including a 15.2% raise in the first year, while maintaining 100% employer-paid health insurance coverage for employees and their families.

MeVa and its operating contractor, DGR Management, said they are disappointed that negotiations have reached this stage after months of discussions.

“We respect the collective bargaining process and the important role unions have played in advancing workers’ rights,” said Noah Berger, Administrator of MeVa. “Our goal throughout these negotiations has been to recognize the dedication of our employees while ensuring that MeVa remains financially and operationally sustainable in order to continue providing essential public transportation to the Merrimack Valley for years to come.”

According to MeVa, the company’s final offer included:

A 25.4% total wage increase over three years for drivers

A new top operator wage of $34 per hour in the first year, rising to $37 per hour by the third year

Equivalent percentage wage increases for other bargaining unit employees

Continued 100% employer-paid health insurance for employees and their families

Pension contribution increases totaling 84.7% over the life of the agreement

$3 per hour Saturday premium pay

Additional personal days

Daily overtime after eight hours, beginning in the second year

Guaranteed 40-hour workweeks

Berger said the proposal reflects a significant investment in workers despite ongoing funding challenges facing public transportation agencies.

MeVa acknowledged the hardship a strike would create for riders who depend on public transit to get to work, school, medical appointments, and other essential destinations.

The agency said it remains committed to reaching an agreement and hopes negotiations can continue toward a contract resolution.

Riders are encouraged to monitor MeVa’s communication channels for updates on service impacts and the status of negotiations.

MeVa serves cities and towns in the northeast corner of Massachusetts, centered on Lawrence, Haverhill, and Methuen, and extends to the seacoast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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