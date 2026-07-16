20-year-old facing several firearm, assault charges after firing at Boston police officers

BOSTON — A 20-year-old is facing multiple firearm and assault charges after allegedly opening fire on Boston police officers during a foot pursuit in Dorchester Wednesday night.

Police said the incident happened around 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday, when officers responded to reports of an officer in trouble near Devon Street and Laredo Street.

According to investigators, officers had attempted to stop the suspect, identified as Rasiel Joel Carbuccia, 20, of Jamaica Plain, when he fled on foot.

During the chase, officers radioed that Carbuccia had fired a gun in their direction before escaping through backyards between Devon Street and Stanwood Street.

Police said that Carbuccia continued running, jumped fences, ignored repeated commands to stop, and fled toward Blue Hill Avenue before officers arrested him behind 8 Stanwood Street.

The two officers who were shot at were evaluated at the scene and later transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Police said neither officer suffered reported gunshot injuries.

During the investigation, officers recovered a ghost gun with no serial number behind 71 Devon Street, One spent shell casing lodged in the firearm’s chamber, 16 live rounds inside a large-capacity magazine, a projectile recovered from the roadway near Devon Street and Laredo Street and ballistic damage to the windshield of a Boston police cruiser

Police say Carbuccia was already wanted on an active Roxbury District Court warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on the following charges:

Carrying a Firearm Without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm Without a License

Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card

Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Building

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (2 counts)

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of a Covert or Undetectable Firearm

Trespassing

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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