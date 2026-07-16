Pilot seriously injured after plane crashes into pond in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A pilot was seriously injured after a plane crashed into a pond in Plymouth.

According to Plymouth Fire, around 7:39 a.m., crews responded after a two-seat plane crashed into Curlew Pond, a small pond located within Myles Standish State Forest.

The pilot was recovered from the water and is currently being transported to an area hospital.

The aircraft was a two-seat plane, and the investigation remains ongoing into whether there were additional occupants on board.

According to information on the state’s website, the pond is 46 acres and has a maximum depth of 33 feet.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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