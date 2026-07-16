Suspect taken into custody after allegedly firing gun at Boston police officers

BOSTON — A suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting at Boston police officers on Wednesday night.

The suspect allegedly fired a gun at officers in the area of Normandy Street and Blue Hill Avenue around 9:12 p.m., according to a Boston police spokesperson.

Officers had pulled over a driver when the suspect opened fire, hitting their police cruiser. Police did not immediately state whether the driver and shooting suspect were the same individual.

Officers did not return fire and the suspect was taken into custody shortly after, police say.

No one was injured.

Ballistic evidence and a firearm were recovered by officers, Boston police say.

An investigation remains active and ongoing.

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