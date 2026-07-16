Woman killed, 4 others injured in fiery crash on I-495 in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — A woman is dead, and four others are injured after an overnight crash on I-495 in Andover.

According to State police, around 11:30, troopers were dispatched to a call for a car off the roadway that was on fire on I-495 North before Route 93.

Upon arrival, officers found a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country, that was carrying two adults and three children.

Further investigation found the crash also involved a 2009 Honda Civic.

A 25-year-old female from Lawrence who was the passenger of the Town and Country was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Town and County was transported to a Boston Hospital with serious injuries, and the three children were also taken to a Boston Hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Civic didn’t appear to be injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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