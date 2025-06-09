2 young women remain in critical condition after being pulled from water off North Shore

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Two young women remained in critical condition on Monday morning, hours after they were swept away while swimming and pulled unconscious from the water off the North Shore of Massachusetts, officials said.

The women, a 25-year-old from Lynn and a 24-year-old from East Boston, were rescued by fishermen in the area of Newburyport’s Plum Island Point after 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to City Marshal Matthew Simons and Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III.

The swimmers, whose names haven’t been released, were brought to shore and rushed to Anna Jacques Hospital. The Lynn woman was later flown to a Boston hospital for additional treatment, while the East Boston woman was flown to a Burlington hospital.

Simons praised the fishermen for their “swift, courageous” actions.

“I want to commend the swift, courageous actions of the fishermen who pulled the victims from the water and got them to first responder personnel,” Simons said. “The quick response and continuity of care when first responders took over were nothing short of amazing. This operation was a powerful example of interagency collaboration at its best, where training, communication, and teamwork made all the difference.”

The U.S. Coast Guard, as well as firefighters and police officers from Newbury and Newburyport, assisted with the rescue operation.

Simons added, “I am proud of the professionalism and dedication shown by everyone on scene through the aftercare. Their efforts and actions reaffirmed our shared commitment to public safety. Our focus now turns to hope and strength for the victims and their families, and healing for all involved in this traumatic event.”

The incident remains under investigation.

