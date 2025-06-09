Coast Guard: Two women transported to hospital after being swept away in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Two women have been taken to a hospital after being rescued from the Merrimack River.

According to a spokesperson from the Coast Guard, members of the Merrimack River Station had recieved a call from a concerned person near Joppa Flats regarding two women who were swept away while swimming.

Then, around 7:08 PM, crewmen of the Merrimack River Station deployed a 47-foot boat to make their way towards the unconscious women.

A Good Samaritan was able to rescue the first woman and bring them to the Lady’s Pier of Captain’s Fishing Parties and Cruises Pier in Plum Island Point.

Then, another Good Samaritan was able to rescue the second woman and transfer her to the 47-foot boat deployed by the Coast Guard. She was then transferred back to Lady’s Pier.

The Coast Guard says that both women were unresponsive at the time of being rescued.

Both women recieved on-scene care from local EMS and then were transferred to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

