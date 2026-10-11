2 suspects arrested in armed home invasion in Shrewsbury, police say

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Two suspects were arrested in an armed home invasion in Shrewsbury.

According to police, at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, officials were dispatched to a residence on Lake View Avenue for a reported home invasion.

The caller reported that two suspects kicked in the door of the residence with a knife.

Once inside, the suspects threatened allegedly the residents and stole multiple personal items before fleeing the scene.

Shrewsbury detectives were able to locate the suspects after an investigation.

They were arrested and taken into custody at a residence in Worcester on Friday.

Shrewsbury police say the incident does not appear to be a random act, and they do not believe the community is at risk.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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