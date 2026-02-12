2 people arrested after investigation into commercial sexual exploitation in Charlestown, police say

BOSTON — Police have arrested two people on prostitution charges in Charlestown after an investigation into commercial sexual exploitation in the area.

Alexander Eugenio Villar, 33, of Danvers, and Randy Rosa, 37, of Lynn, were charged with Trafficking a Person for Sexual Servitudes and Deriving Support from Prostitution, police said in a statement on Thursday.

The arrests happened on Wednesday during an undercover operation in the Chelsea Street area of Charlestown.

Detectives from the Boston Police Human Trafficking Unit made the arrests alongside the Massachusetts State Police Special Services Section High Risk Victims Squad.

Villar and Rosa will be arraigned in the Boston Municipal Court, Charlestown Division.

The Human Trafficking Unit continues to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 617-343-6533.

Community members who wish to provide information anonymously may do so through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line by calling 800-494-TIPS, texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or online at Boston Police CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

