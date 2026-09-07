2 injured in Roxbury shooting

ROXBURY, Mass. — Two people were shot in Roxbury on Sunday night.

Boston police said they responded to the area of 1991 Columbus Ave. shortly before 8 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

Officers said two victims, who were not identified, were transported to nearby hospitals.

According to police, the two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

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Police said no arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation.

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