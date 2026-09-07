Boston police investigating after two people shot in Roxbury

BOSTON — Police are investigating Sunday night after two people were shot in Roxbury.

According to Boston police, officers were dispatched to 1991 Columbus Avenue around 7:49 PM after reports of a person shot.

Police say that two people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made an investigation is ongoing.

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