Local

Boston police investigating after two people shot in Roxbury

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston police investigating after two people shot in Roxbury
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Police are investigating Sunday night after two people were shot in Roxbury.

According to Boston police, officers were dispatched to 1991 Columbus Avenue around 7:49 PM after reports of a person shot.

Police say that two people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made an investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read