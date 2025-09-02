$1M Powerball ticket sold at Mass. Market Basket, 4 others win $50K prizes as jackpot climbs again

REVERE, Mass. — There was no winner of Monday night’s Powerball jackpot, but five tickets sold in Massachusetts hit for smaller prizes.

The numbers from the game’s latest drawing were 8-23-25-40-53, and the red Powerball was 5.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, U.S. lottery retailers are reminding players to check their tickets carefully, as prizes are awarded for matching the red Powerball or a portion of the winning numbers.

Locally, one person woke up $1 million richer, and four others will be adding $50,000 to the bank, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The Bay State winners were as follows:

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Market Basket in Revere

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Richdale Convenience Store in Marblehead

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Swansea

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at One Thirty Seven Gas in Harwich

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in South Dennis

Wednesday’s upcoming drawing will be the 41st since a $204.5 million jackpot was last won on a ticket sold in California in May.

The game’s next jackpot is estimated to be worth about $1.3 billion, with a cash option of $589 million. Both prize options are before taxes.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Each Powerball play costs $2.

