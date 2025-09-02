Get your tickets: Powerball rolls over to $1.3B

If you are still dreaming of big lottery winnings, your dream can still come true, as no one won the jackpot in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $1.30 billion. The game has a cash value of $589 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.00.

There were some new millionaires to start the month of September.

Two $2 million winning tickets were sold in Montana and North Carolina. They matched five numbers and had purchased the Power Play option.

While there were 10 $1 million winners in nine states:

California

Florida

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Michigan

New Jersey (two tickets)

New York

Pennsylvania

Virginia

In addition to the $1 million winner in Massachusetts, there were four $50,000 winners.

The Bay State winners were as follows:

-- $1 million Powerball ticket sold at Market Basket in Revere

-- $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Richdale Convenience Store in Marblehead

-- $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Swansea

-- $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at One Thirty Seven Gas in Harwich

-- $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in South Dennis

They matched five numbers to win their prize.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing were 8-23-25-40-53 and the Power Ball 5 with a 3x Power Play.

The next drawing is on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

