In 1974, Boston Police Officer Jose Maceira was shot in the line of duty. This is his story

BOSTON — Boston Police on Friday remembered the department’s first Hispanic officer to die from injuries he suffered when he was shot in the line of duty.

Officer Jose Maceira, 33, died on May 1, 1977, more than two years after he was shot by a suspect while patrolling local streets, police said in a statement.

“The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Officer Jose A. Maceira who died as a result of injuries sustained in the line of duty 49 years ago today,” police said.

Maceira was shot on Nov. 23, 1974, during a violent confrontation with a suspect in the area of Humphrey Place in Dorchester, police said.

The shooting happened months after Maceira joined the Boston Police Department in February 1974.

Boston Police Officer Jose A. Maceira (Boston Police)

At the time of his death, Maceira, a U.S. Navy veteran, was survived by his son and sister.

Maceira is buried at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Roslindale.

His name is located on the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Panel 16-W Line 30.

His name can also be seen on the BPD’s Hero Wall at Boston Police Headquarters and the Massachusetts State Law Enforcement Memorial located on the lawn of the Massachusetts State House in Boston.

In Boston, a Hero Sign is posted at the intersection of Clifton and Dudley streets.

“The sign is to forever honor the memory of a man who gave his life in service to his city,” police said.

“If you ever find yourself in the area and you happen to see his Hero Sign, kindly take a moment to honor and acknowledge the service and sacrifice of a brave man who died protecting and serving his city,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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