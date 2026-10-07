18-year-old killed after being struck by SUV in Raynham identified

Officials on Wednesday identified the 18-year-old who was killed after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Route 44 in Raynham on Tuesday.

According to police, Raynham Police and Fire responded to the area of 430 New State Highway around 6:15 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Jean Charles, of Brockton, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

“The investigation into this matter is active and ongoing by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office along with Raynham Police,” the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said. “No further information is available at this time.”

The driver remained at the scene following the crash. Officials have not made any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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