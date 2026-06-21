Teenager hospitalized after water search in Milton

MILTON, Mass. — A water rescue was underway in Milton after first responders recieved reports of a swimmer who drowned.

According to state police, first responders reported to Houghton’s Pond around 7 p.m. for a swimmer who went under the water but never resurfaced.

State Police Dive Team, Detectives, Troopers from the Milton Barracks, and the Milton Fire Department were all on scene.

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Boston 25 News crews were on scene and witnessed an individual being extricated from the water.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, the victim, a teenage male, was taken to a Boston area hospital.

No further details have been released at this time. Boston 25 will update you once more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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