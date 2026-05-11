Hantavirus outbreak: 18 cruise ship passengers being cared for at US quarantine facility

BOSTON — Passengers from the cruise ship affected by a deadly hantavirus outbreak are now being cared for at the National Quarantine Unit and National Biocontainment Unit.

Officials confirm 18 U.S. citizens from the ship are currently at the facility. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said passengers will receive world-class medical care.

“I know it’s been very difficult for you in an arduous journey, one that will keep you away from your friends and your loved ones a little while longer,” Pillen said. “But you can be assured the medical staff at UNMC are highly trained and compassionate caregivers.”

A U.S. Department of State aircraft transported passengers from the Canary Islands, off the coast of Africa, to Nebraska. From there, they were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The facility was selected as the U.S. entry point due to its extensive expertise in handling special pathogens. It is the only National Quarantine Unit in the country.

Over the next several days, passengers will undergo initial health assessments and receive further guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials emphasized the overall risk to the public remains low.

0 of 65 APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers are sprayed with disinfectant by Spanish government officials before boarding a plane after disembarking from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at Tenerife airport in the Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Arturo Rodriguez) (Arturo Rodriguez/AP) Hantavirus outbreak FILE PHOTO: Passengers are evacuated by small boat from the MV Hondius in the Granadilla Port on May 10, 2026, in Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, Spain. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Hantavirus outbreak FILE PHOTO: Passengers are evacuated by small boat from the MV Hondius in the Granadilla Port on May 10, 2026, in Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, Spain. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (Chris McGrath/Getty Images) US Hantavirus-Ship Nebraska Medicine's Davis Global Center is seen on Sunday, May 10,2026 in Omaha, Neb. where American passengers from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship will quarantine. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) (Rebecca S. Gratz/AP) Britain Hantavirus Ship Passengers leave a plane at Manchester Airport, after being repatriated to the United Kingdom from the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was hit by hantavirus, Sunday, May 10, 2026, in Manchester, England. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) (Peter Byrne/AP) France Hantavirus Ship Ambulances carrying patients evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship with suspected hantavirus infection, leave the Bourget airport, north of Paris, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (Thibault Camus/AP) France Hantavirus Ship A plane carrying patients evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship with suspected hantavirus infection, lands at the Bourget airport, north of Paris, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (Thibault Camus/AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship A Spanish passenger boards a government plane after disembarking from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the airport in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Arturo Rodriguez) (Arturo Rodriguez/AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship A Spanish passenger is sprayed with disinfectant by Spanish government officials before boarding a plane after disembarking from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at Tenerife airport in the Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Britain Hantavirus Ship British Army medics parachute onto the south Atlantic territory of Tristan da Cunha, where one of the 221 residents has a suspected case of hanatavirus, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (British Ministry of Defence via AP) (Unknown/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship A Spanish government plane takes off with passengers from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the airport in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Arturo Rodriguez) (Arturo Rodriguez/AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers sit inside a bus after being disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers stand next to a Spanish government plane after disembarking from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the airport in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Arturo Rodriguez) (Arturo Rodriguez/AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship A passenger waves to the Guardia Civil officers as they are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers watch as others are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers are being disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers stand on the deck of the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius after its arrival at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship A Civil Guard border police stands guard following the arrival of hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Civil Guard border police officers following the arrival of hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) APTOPIX Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers and crew at the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius after arriving at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Passengers at the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius after arriving at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship A passenger stands at the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius after its arrival at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Civil Guard officers patrol next to the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius after its arrival at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship View from the bridge of the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius after its arrival at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius is seen at anchor after arriving at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius is seen at anchor after arriving at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius is seen at anchor after arriving at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Workers set up temporary shelters in the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius is seen at anchor after arriving at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Media crew members stand in the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Workers set up temporary shelters in the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship A Spanish Civil Guard officer inspects the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) APTOPIX Hantavirus Ship Passengers on the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, MV Hondius, scan the horizon with binoculars during their voyage to Spain's port of Tenerife, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Hantavirus Ship A passenger checks his camera inside his cabin on the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, MV Hondius, during the voyage to Spain's port of Tenerife, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Hantavirus Ship Crew members of the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, MV Hondius, wait their turns for a first interview with epidemiologists, during the voyage to Spain's port of Tenerife, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Hantavirus Ship A passenger on the the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, MV Hondius, takes a photo of the ship's weighing anchor in Praia, during the voyage to Spain's port of Tenerife, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) APTOPIX Hantavirus Ship Passengers on the the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, MV Hondius, watch epidemiologists board the boat in Praia, during their voyage to Spain's port of Tenerife, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP) Spain Hantavirus Ship Workers prepare the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Friday, May 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (Manu Fernandez/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship The MV Hondius cruise ship departs the port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) APTOPIX Netherlands Hantavirus Ship Medical personnel in hazmat suits wait for patients, evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship with suspected hantavirus infection, at Schiphol airport, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (Peter Dejong/AP) Netherlands Hantavirus Ship Medics escort a patient, second right, evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship with suspected hantavirus infection, to an ambulance after being flown to Schiphol airport, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (Peter Dejong/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship The MV Hondius cruise ship is anchored at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship An air ambulance takes off with evacuated patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship from the airport in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship The MV Hondius cruise ship is anchored at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship An air ambulance takes off with evacuated patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship from the airport in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship Health workers in protective gear evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship into an ambulance at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship Health workers in protective gear arrive to evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship Health workers in protective gear evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship Health workers in protective gear evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship Health workers in protective gear evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) Cape Verde Hantavirus Ship Health workers in protective gear evacuate patients from the MV Hondius cruise ship at a port in Praia, Cape Verde, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu) (Misper Apawu/AP) South Africa Hantavirus An aerial view of the MV Hondius Dutch cruise ship anchored in the Atlantic off Cape Verde, Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Arilson Almeida) (Arilson Almeida/AP)

“The risk of hantavirus to the general public remains very, very low,” said Adm. Brian Christine, assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services. “The Andes variant of this virus does not spread easily, and it requires prolonged, close contact with someone who is already symptomatic.”

New images are also giving the public a look inside quarantine spaces. One photo was shared by Boston travel content creator Jake Rosmarin, who was aboard the MV Hondius. He has been posting updates about conditions at sea and says he is feeling well.

Three people died aboard the cruise ship due to the virus. Officials confirm one American in Nebraska has tested positive, while a second person is experiencing symptoms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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