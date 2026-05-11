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Hantavirus outbreak: 18 cruise ship passengers being cared for at US quarantine facility

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News
By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — Passengers from the cruise ship affected by a deadly hantavirus outbreak are now being cared for at the National Quarantine Unit and National Biocontainment Unit.

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Officials confirm 18 U.S. citizens from the ship are currently at the facility. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said passengers will receive world-class medical care.

“I know it’s been very difficult for you in an arduous journey, one that will keep you away from your friends and your loved ones a little while longer,” Pillen said. “But you can be assured the medical staff at UNMC are highly trained and compassionate caregivers.”

A U.S. Department of State aircraft transported passengers from the Canary Islands, off the coast of Africa, to Nebraska. From there, they were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The facility was selected as the U.S. entry point due to its extensive expertise in handling special pathogens. It is the only National Quarantine Unit in the country.

Over the next several days, passengers will undergo initial health assessments and receive further guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health officials emphasized the overall risk to the public remains low.

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“The risk of hantavirus to the general public remains very, very low,” said Adm. Brian Christine, assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services. “The Andes variant of this virus does not spread easily, and it requires prolonged, close contact with someone who is already symptomatic.”

New images are also giving the public a look inside quarantine spaces. One photo was shared by Boston travel content creator Jake Rosmarin, who was aboard the MV Hondius. He has been posting updates about conditions at sea and says he is feeling well.

Three people died aboard the cruise ship due to the virus. Officials confirm one American in Nebraska has tested positive, while a second person is experiencing symptoms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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