American cruise ship passenger tests positive for hantavirus; many others under watch

BOSTON — One of the 17 American passengers evacuated from a cruise ship has tested positive for hantavirus, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced. Another passenger is showing symptoms of the virus.

The Americans were evacuated by military and government aircraft after the cruise ship docked in the Canary Islands, off the coast of Africa. All 17 passengers are being transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment and monitoring.

Among the passengers is Jake Rosmarin, a Boston social media influencer, who posted an emotional video describing conditions onboard the ship. He later shared an update on Saturday, saying he was “feeling good” and relieved that an evacuation plan was in place.

Health experts say hantavirus is typically spread through exposure to rodent droppings, and early symptoms can resemble a severe case of the flu. They note it is reassuring that the strain involved does not spread easily from person to person.

One health expert described hantavirus as extremely rare, saying most doctors will never encounter a case during their careers. Most known clusters of the virus occur in South America, experts said.

In addition to the 17 Americans, more than two dozen other passengers who left the ship at the end of April are being monitored by health officials.

Authorities also confirmed a French passenger developed symptoms while traveling on a separate flight.

Health officials continue to track potential exposures as the evacuated passengers arrive in the United States.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group