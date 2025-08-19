Violent crash into stone wall under investigation on North Shore

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Police are investigating a violent crash in a town on the North Shore on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Atlantic Avenue in Marblehead around 3 a.m.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed skid marks in the road leading to a stone wall and dislodged debris on a nearby sidewalk.

There was no immediate word on injuries to those involved in the crash.

A tow truck was called in to remove the mangled vehicle.

The Marblehead Police Department warned commuters that the area would be completely blocked at Community Road, although access to the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore wasn’t impacted.

Traffic on Atlantic Avenue this morning, 8/19/25, will be rerouted due to a motor vehicle accident. If you are heading... Posted by Marblehead Police Department on Tuesday, August 19, 2025

"You will see barricades along Atlantic Avenue outbound so that you can take an alternate route before getting to Community Road," the department warned.

Clifton Avenue was also blocked to drivers coming in from Swampscott.

The road appeared to have been reopened by 7:30 a.m.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Atlantic Avenue by the JCC of the North Shore is shut down this morning after a crash. You can see skid marks on the ground headed toward a stone wall. A tow truck is here now to remove the car. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/3SUwMHKTR2 — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) August 19, 2025

