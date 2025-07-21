16-year-old boy dead after being pulled from Framingham pond

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A 16-year-old boy is dead after being pulled from a Framingham pond on Sunday.

According to Framingham police, on July 20, officers and Framingham fire responded to a report of a drowning at Learned’s Pond.

Upon arrival, EMS began immediate search and rescue, and a dive team member located a 16-year-old male and pulled him from the water.

Life-saving measures were initiated on scene and en route to MetroWest Medical Center-Framingham.

The male was pronounced dead at a Boston-area hospital. The identity of the individual is being withheld.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said Acting Police Chief Sean Riley. “Our officers and first responders did everything they could, and our thoughts remain with everyone impacted by this tragedy,” Riley added.

“We want to thank our firefighters, police officers, EMS crews, and mutual aid partners,” said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.

No further information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group