Swimmer hospitalized after being pulled from Framingham pond

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A teenager has been hospitalized after being pulled from a Framingham pond on Sunday afternoon.

According to Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Sullivan, dispatchers recieved a call around 3:02 p.m. to reports of a swimmer in distress at Learned Pond.

Fire Chief Sullivan says that the swimmer, a 17-year-old, was last seen in the water around 3 p.m.

Fire crews issued an immediate response, deploying a water rescue response, Ambulance 1, Rescue 2, Dive Rescue 1, Engine 5, Engine 3, Boat 3, Boat 5, Ladder 3, and Rescue 1, and Framingham Police also responded to the scene.

Once they arrived on the scene, they began searching at the last known location of the swimmer.

Divers from the District 4 dive team were deployed to locate the swimmer.

Roughly 10 minutes after divers were deployed, the teen was located 30 yards from the shore. The teen was not breathing.

Once they pulled the victim out of the water, they began administering CPR to the victim.

The victim was then transported by EMS to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham.

At the time of the incident, there were four Framingham staff and two lifeguards on duty.

There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

