16 Mass. high schools playing in Super Bowls at Gillette this week. See the schedule of games

FOXBORO, Mass. — After more than 100 high school playoff football games across Massachusetts, high school Super Bowl week has finally arrived.

Sixteen of the top teams in the Bay State are slated to square off in eight MIAA division championship games on the home field of the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Kraft family will treat the participating schools and their fans to an NFL-caliber game presentation with music and replays on the stadium’s high-definition video boards, including Gillette Stadium’s north end zone board, which is the largest outdoor video board in the country.

Schedule of games

Thursday, Dec. 4

Division VII: Amesbury vs. Cohasset, 5:00 p.m.

Division VI: Fairhaven vs. Norwell, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 5

Division V: Foxboro vs. Shawsheen Tech, 5:00 p.m.

Division III: North Attleboro vs. King Philip, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 6

Division VIII: Randolph vs. West Boylston, 10:00 a.m.

Division IV: Tewksbury vs. Scituate, 12:45 p.m.

Division II: Bishop Feehan vs. Catholic Memorial, 3:30 p.m.

Division I: Xaverian Brothers vs. St. John’s Prep, 6:15 p.m.

Ticket information

Tickets for the 2025 MIAA State Football Championships are on sale now via Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office.

All tickets will be digital and will be accessible via mobile device only. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App, which is available on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Tickets are $20 each, and children 5 years old and younger will receive free admission. The ticket price includes parking, admission to the games, and a game-day discount of $3 off adult admission at the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Thursday’s tickets provide access to both Thursday games, Friday’s tickets provide access to both Friday games, and Saturday’s tickets provide access to all four Saturday games.

Parking

Parking is included as part of the Gillette Stadium and MIAA State Football Championships experience.

Stadium lots will open for parking at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. Fans are encouraged to park in Lots 3, 4, and 5.

No tailgating will be allowed in the parking lots, but fans are invited to visit Patriot Place before and after the games.

Fan buses are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes before their respective game’s approximate start time.

Bag policy

All fans will enter the stadium via the Ticketmaster Gate in the Patriot Place Plaza, and Gillette Stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect for all eight state championship games.

Stadium Gates

Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

All fans will enter the stadium via the Ticketmaster Gate in the Patriot Place Plaza, located near the Patriots Hall of Fame.

ADA entry is also available through the Ticketmaster Gate on the east side of the stadium.

Reentry to this event is prohibited.

Broadcast information

Kraft Sports + Entertainment will produce the broadcast, which will air all of Friday’s and Saturday’s games live on WSBK (TV-38), and stream all of Thursday’s, Friday’s, and Saturday’s games live on Patriots.com and the Patriots’ official YouTube channel.

Thursday’s games will also be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Additionally, Friday’s and Saturday’s games will air live on the radio on WEEI-AM 850.

