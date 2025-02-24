154 locations across Boston tunnel system inspected after concrete fell during commute, MassDOT says

BOSTON — More than 150 locations across the Boston tunnel system were inspected over the weekend after a large chunk of concrete fell from the roof of the Prudential Tunnel during the Friday afternoon commute.

MassDOT said overhead shielding was installed at the Huntington Avenue expansion joint after video from inside the Prudential Tunnel captured the moment the concrete tumbled from the ceiling, nearly striking vehicles traveling west on Interstate 90. An additional five expansion joints will be installed in the tunnel as a precaution.

The video also showed a couple of cars driving over the debris in the roadway as they slammed on the brakes.

MassDOT said the portion of the tunnel where the concrete fell dates back to the 50s. But MassDOT told Boston 25 News that “recent freeze/thaw cycles caused the concrete to become saturated, freeze, and then delaminate as temperatures rose today.”

Boston’s tunnels are scheduled to be inspected every three years or so. MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver explained that the Prudential Tunnel was being inspected at the time but crews hadn’t reached the section where the concrete fell.

A photo shared with Boston 25 News showed officers inspecting the ceiling of the tunnel where the concrete fell.

In response to the incident, crews conducted inspections at a total of 154 locations, finding no additional areas requiring immediate repairs, according to MassDOT.

Boston 25 News has since learned that the Prudential Tunnel is inspected every two years and is currently in the process of being fully inspected.

The Prudential Tunnel remains fully open and is said to be safe. Any additional work will take place overnight with lane closures as needed.

