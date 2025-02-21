WATCH: Prudential Tunnel video shows moment concrete falls from ceiling during afternoon commute

BOSTON — Traffic was snarled in the Prudential Tunnel Friday afternoon after a large chunk of concrete fell from the roof of the busy tunnel.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation alerted drivers that the two left lanes on I-90 West inside the tunnel were closed shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Video from inside the tunnel released by MassDOT captured the moment the concrete tumbled from the ceiling. A couple of cars appear to drive over the debris in the roadway as they slam on the brakes.

MassDOT told Boston 25 News that “recent freeze/thaw cycles caused the concrete to become saturated, freeze, and then delaminate as temperatures rose today.”

In #Boston, two left lanes currently closed in Prudential Tunnel (I-90) WB. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 21, 2025

MassDOT is currently conducting Emergency inspections in the tunnel to identify and remove any additional loose material. The tunnel will undergo further inspections Friday night, MassDOT says.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone was hurt by the falling concrete.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group