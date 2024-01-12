‘150 jerseys’: Dorchester Pop Warner champs propelled by Jerod Mayo’s donation 10 years ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Just one month after winning the Pop Warner National Championship, the Dorchester Eagles are still celebrating – and crediting Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo for helping them get there.

“We’re going to celebrate that like we celebrated this national championship,” said Tony Hurston, coach of the Dorchester Eagles U14 team.

For more than 20 years, the Eagles fell short ahead of the national title and faced financial hardship at times.

10 years ago, then linebacker for the Patriots, Jerod Mayo, lent a helping hand to the program, overseeing hundreds of kids and multiple teams.

“The kids were gravitating like, ‘That’s Jerod!’” said Hurston. “Jerod came down with 150 uniforms for the program.”

The jerseys are still in use today.

President of the Dorchester Eagles Terry Cousins was with his sons when Mayo came to their practice.

Cousins recalled, “[Mayo] asked them, ‘Do y’all want to be champions?’ They all said, ‘Yeah!’”

Hurston added, “For him to come back to this community spoke volumes. He’s not from here but he understands.”

Mayo is now the youngest head coach in the NFL. He is also the first black head coach in Patriots franchise history.

Hurston explained, “People see things from afar, but when it’s up close and you can touch it, it’s a realization [kids] can embrace.”

Thanking Mayo for his help a decade ago, Hurston addressed the head coach, “I know you’re coming behind the goat, but it’s not any pressure. You’re a football guy… Let’s get back to the ‘ship!”

The Patriots are expected to introduce Mayo on Wednesday as head coach.

