Dorchester Eagles 14U football team wins Pop Warner National championship

ORLANDO, FL — The Dorchester Eagles 14U football team has won the Pop Warner National Championship!

The team played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Thursday and took home the win for the first time for the City of Boston.

The team had an undefeated season by beating a team from Delaware with a score of 20-0.

The Eagles have been to this tournament 18 times and finally won their first national title.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

