14-year-old boy sets fire to Mass. family’s cabin in Maine, officials say

A 14-year-old teenager is accused of setting fire to a cabin in Maine that is owned by a Massachusetts resident, officials said.

The boy’s name was not released because he is a juvenile.

On Friday, the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office was requested to assist Rangeley Fire and Police with a fire investigation at 50 Pleasant St. in Rangeley.

The property, a vacant two-story home with an attached garage/barn, had been entered and ransacked, investigators said.

Multiple small fires that had self-extinguished were found, resulting in only minimal damage.

Investigators identified a 14-year-old male suspect, who was already on supervised release for a prior offense.

The same boy was also involved in a separate fire at the Saddleback View Apartments on Aug. 9, according to investigators.

On Monday, investigators established probable cause relating to the fires, and the juvenile was taken into custody.

He was charged with Arson related to the Saddleback View Apartments incident.

Rangeley Police then transported the boy to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Assiting the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office were Rangeley Police and Fire, the Department of Corrections, and the Juvenile Community Corrections Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

