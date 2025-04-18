129th Boston Marathon: The dos and don’ts spectators need to be aware of

BOSTON — Thousands of people are expected to line the 26.2-mile route from Hopkinton to Boston for the 129th running of the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Final preparations are taking place on Friday after the finish line decal was installed on Boston’s Boylston Street on Thursday.

Marathon organizers are expecting 30,000 runners to cross that finish line, but for those watching from the sidelines, there are plans in place to keep the participants and spectators safe.

Race watchers are prohibited from entering the course, running alongside athletes, and throwing items like confetti, streamers, or bottles.

Additionally, spectators are asked to refrain from hurling offensive language, interfering with race operations, leaving trash behind, and flying drones.

Weapons, suitcases, roller bags, inflatable items, flammable liquids, fuels, fireworks, and explosives aren’t permitted.

Fans are encouraged to cheer on their favorite athletes, celebrate their accomplishments, and take photographs.

An estimated 10,000 volunteers are expected to be on hand to facilitate the race.

Law enforcement will also be out in full force, monitoring the crowds, especially considering the race is stepping off just days after a Boston police officer shot a dog near the finish line.

