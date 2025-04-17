‘She didn’t try to attack!‘: Officer fires shot at ‘vicious’ dog near Boston Marathon Finish Line

The owners of a dog that was shot at by a Boston Police officer and eventually subdued by multiple Tasers insist their pet never tried to attack anyone.

The situation escalated quickly around 9:22 a.m. outside the Boston Public Library.

It happened near where crews were laying down the Boston Marathon Finish Line decal.

Boston Police said an officer discharged a single shot at a ‘vicious’ dog after the animal tried to attack police.

Multiple Tasers were deployed, and the animal still managed to scamper away.

The dog made it nearly two miles to Franklin and Pearl Streets in the Financial District before being struck by another Taser.

“She didn’t try to attack!,” said owner Kassi Michalsky. “She did try to protect, but she didn’t try to bite anybody or an officer.”

Kassi and Danielle Michalsky admit that their 9-month-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Maggie May did jump up and knock an officer down.

“She was trying to protect herself,” said Danielle Michalsky. “She’s got a lot of power. She’s a real muscular dog.”

The women, who are homeless, said they were sleeping outside 700 Boylston Street and awoken by police.

They said their dog got protective as police were trying to clear them from the area and that things got out of hand from there.

“I was trying to hold her and said don’t shoot my dog,” said Danielle Michalsky. “They hit her once and then twice. I was trying to pull the things out of her.”

Animal control took the dog after she was hit by a third Taser in the Financial District.

The commotion captured a lot of attention ahead of the Boston Marathon with tourists from around the world already descending on the busy area.

“It’s really concerning how police officers have this first reaction of pulling out their gun and shooting at a living being,” said Sabrina Sierra. “You don’t know where that bullet might go.”

Police said no one was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group