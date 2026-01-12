120 days to vacate: State seizes Bourne homes for bridge replacement project

BOURNE, Mass. — State transportation officials have started taking control of properties in Bourne’s Round Hill neighborhood to make way for the multi-billion-dollar replacement of the Sagamore Bridge.

Deeds to several homes were officially switched over the state on Friday, with residents now facing a 120-day deadline to move out.

If they don’t, they are offered the opportunity to enter into an agreement with the state to stay in their homes longer while paying rent to the state. However, MassDOT does emphasize that the 13 homes are being taken for permanent use.

Joyce Michaud’s home is among those being seized, a house she once thought she’d keep for the rest of her life.

“This was it. This was my last stop. I bought my last house, I bought my last car, and I just wanted to glide through the rest of my life...so no more gliding,” Michaud said.

Michaud said this isn’t just about moving furniture, it’s about losing her community and memories she’s built over the 27-years she’s lived there.

Officials explain homeowners will receive compensation and support during the transition, but for Michaud, that doesn’t ease the emotional toll.

“They say they understand but how can you really? You can’t,” Michaud said.

Michaud is uncertain of what’s next for her. She said she’s hopeful she’ll find a new place to live before the 120-days are over, which she is receiving help for from the state.

MassDOT explained in a statement that “trained acquisitions and relocation teams work directly and in person with the property owners to support and inform them throughout the process.”

The Sagamore bridge is one of two bridge replacement projects on the Cape, with the other being the Bourne bridge. According to the state, the $2.2 billion Sagamore Bridge replacement project is fully funded through federal dollars, USACE, and the state.

Funding for the Bourne Bridge is not yet finalized but will cost around $2.3 billion.

In terms of construction, the state is working to get the Sagamore Bridge project completed first, with construction expected to start in 2028.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

