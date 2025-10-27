12 people rescued after ride gets stuck at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — For the second time in over a week, crews had to rescue several people from a roller coaster at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire.

On Saturday night, 12 people were stranded about 20 feet above the ground on the ‘Time Winder’ ride due to an electrical transformer issue that caused the ride to fail.

The Salem Fire Department confirmed that an electrical transformer issue was responsible for the ride’s malfunction.

Firefighters and Canobie Lake Park staff worked together to ensure the safe rescue of all individuals involved.

Over a week ago, a similar incident occurred on the ‘Untamed’ coaster, where people were rescued after the ride stopped near the bottom of a lift hill.

There are no injures to report.

