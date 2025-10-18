SALEM, N.H. — A roller coaster at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, got stuck, prompting a rescue operation.

The incident occurred on the Untamed roller coaster, which came to a halt near the bottom of the lift hill.

Video shows the coaster in limbo:

Video shows Canobie Lake Park ride full of passengers stuck, prompting coaster to temp. shutdown

The park’s staff quickly initiated a rescue operation to ensure the safety of all passengers.

Park officials confirmed that everyone was safely rescued and no injuries were reported.

The ride was shut down during the rescue operation.

A spokesperson said that they anticipate the ride to reopen soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group